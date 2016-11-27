HIV-affected children lack medical attention, says Aids forum

more-in

PANAJI: The Goa State NGO Forum on HIV/AIDS on Sunday said it will ensure that children and adolescents affected with HIV are not left behind, claiming that they are not receiving medical attention in the State.

“Despite the unprecedented progress made in AIDS response in recent years, emerging evidence from the State suggests that children, adolescents living with HIV are falling behind as a result of not receiving the attention and services they require,” Peter F. Borges, a member of the forum, said.

More than 253 children and adolescents are living with HIV in the State, according to the forum.

Comprising eight organisations, the forum analysed main obstacles affecting the adolescents in AIDS response and charted an action agenda for advance treatment, care and support to them.

“After five meetings of the forum and through intense discussion[s], we identified core priorities to move the agenda forward, including developing a network for adolescents to access medicines, [and] better treatment services in Goa," Mr. Borges said. The body of organisations associated with the forum are preparing for World AIDS Day on December1.

The forum noted that all adolescents have a right to information and services that will empower them to protect themselves from HIV. It has called for changes in programmes and policies, and aims to reduce AIDS related deaths and new HIV infections among adolescents by 2020, and end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.