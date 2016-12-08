Gunmen loot over Rs. 8 lakh from Kashmir bank

The CHRI note points to the contention that the demonetisation drive was launched by the present government without the sanction of a law passed by Parliament unlike in 1978. | Photo Credit: J. Manoharan

Unidentified gunmen looted over Rs. 8 lakh from a branch of J&K Bank in south Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports suggest that over four gunmen barged into the branch located in Arihal village in Pulwama, over 30 km away from Srinagar, and took away over Rs. 8 lakh and fired in the air before fleeing from the spot.

A police official said a team of security forces has been dispatched to the area to ascertain the details of the bank robbery.

On November 21, a group of the Lashkar-e-Toiba’s (LeT) robbed the J&K Bank’s Malpora branch in central Kashmir’s Budgam district of Rs. 14 lakh.

The police had related the robbery with demonetisation move, claiming militant outfits were facing notes crunch.