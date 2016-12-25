Other States

Gunmen kill civilian in Kashmir's Baramulla

A recent photo of security personnel keeping vigil in Baramulla.   | Photo Credit: AFP

A civilian was killed on Sunday evening in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Preliminary reports suggest that unknown gunmen opened fire at the civilian, identified as Nazir Ahmad Mir, at Sopore's Bahrampora village.

Eyewitnesses said the victim sustained bullet injuries in the head. He was declared brought dead in a Srinagar hospital.

The gunmen were apparently were hiding in a nearby orchard when the victim ventured out of his home.  The police refused to comment immediately on the circumstances leading to the attack.

