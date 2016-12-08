Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir, Lashkar militants trapped

more-in

A heavy exchange of fire erupted during a major operation launched against hiding militants in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"A gunfight is on in the area. We cannot disclose any further details right now," said a top police official.

A joint team of the army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the police's Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation in Arwani village near Bijbehara town on Wednesday. It was halted for the night following protests by the locals.

Police sources suggest that top Lashkar-e-Toiba militants may be trapped in the area.