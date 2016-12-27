Gold worth Rs. 90 lakh looted in Gujarat town

more-in

Gold jewellery weighing almost five kilograms and worth around Rs. 90 lakh was allegedly looted at gun point by three unidentified persons from a branch of Muthoot Fincorp, a gold financing company, at Dhoraji town here, the police said.

“Three unidentified persons entered the branch of the company at Dhoraji and looted 4.8 kg gold jewellery at gun point,” Rajkot SP Antrip Sood said.

Mr. Sood said that the three persons were armed with country-made revolver and knife, and their act was caught on the CCTV camera, based on which the police launched a search operation. “We have sealed the exit points and have launched a hunt for the robbers,” he said.

The CCTV footages showed the robbers forcing the employees of the branch to open the locker and fleeing after stealing the jewellery.