Goa will be worst hit by SC order on liquor shops: CM

PANAJI: Goa is likely to frame a policy to deal with the likely crisis in the State following the recent Supreme Court order banning all liquor outlets within 500 metres of national and State highways.

In an interaction with the media on Tuesday, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said members of the party’s manifesto committee voiced their concern at the meeting and added that the situation needs to be resolved by first implementing the SC order court and then giving relief to liquor shop owners.

However, he added that steps would only be taken after consultations with the Advocate General of the State.

“Let me first see the court order. I am yet to get a copy, only then will we be in a position to workout a policy. I had told you last week that perhaps we may have to relocate the liquor outlets beyond 500 metres,” he said.

Mr. Parsekar said that given the geography of Goa where several highways cross through the State, almost 50 per cent of business will be affected as per preliminary estimates. the Goa has over 10,000 liquor shops and a lot of them are on highways.

Meanwhile, Bailancho Saad, Goa’s premier women’s collective, welcomed the Supreme Court order and said it was sad that the Goa government could not work out a policy balancing the interests of the tourism industry and social costs of alcoholism.

Sabina Martins of Saad told The Hindu on Tuesday that if the government is serious about framing a liquor policy it must not only look at it from the point of view of the industry, but also incorporate the issues faced by the society that arise out of alcoholism.