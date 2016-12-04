Goa tax department appeals for cashless transactions

PANAJI: The State Commercial Tax Department has appealed to various industries and trades to encourage transactions made through cashless modes of payment.

In a circular issued on Friday the department has asked for a shift to cashless transactions within the next 10 days, however, it also says that government has not banned cash-based transactions.

The special circular was issued to manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and other members of trade. The department has also appealed to all dealers registered under Central Sales Tax, Value added Tax, Luxury Tax and, entertainment Tax to start accepting cashless modes of payments.

The Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Goa, Deepak M. Bandekar said Commercial Tax Officers in-charge of different wards would visit dealers to verify their compliance with the circular and submit report to him within a fortnight.

The circular claims that, “it is in the interest of the State to encourage cashless transactions.” It also claims that Goa is likely to be the first State to go cashless.

Meanwhile, Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Valmiki Naik criticised the move on Saturday, saying that the objective behind it is not bad, “But the [State] government should have first made all its departments go on cashless mode before warning the industry and traders that in a fortnight a compliance report will be prepared by Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.”