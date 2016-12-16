Goa casinos under scanner

The Election Commission has directed the State administration to monitor the casinos closely, following claims by political parties that large amounts of currency have been seized in the State post-demonetisation, and that casinos might be used to stash away illegal cash during elections.

“We conducted a meeting with the State Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary. We have asked them to ensure that casinos are not misused,” Chief Election Commissioner, Dr. Nasim Zaidi said.

When asked if there was a need to ban casinos during the elections, Mr. Zaidi said, “We do not need to interfere in their [casino’s] normal, day–to–day activities since this is a tourism–oriented place, but we will keep track on activities related to diversion of funds.”

Goa has five off-shore casinos in the Mandovi river and nearly 10 on-shore in five-star resorts along the coastal belt.