Goa MP moves breach of privilege against PM

Congress Rajya Sabha MP (Goa) Shantaram Naik on Thursday filed a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making statements on demonetisation outside Parliament. “It was not proper for the Prime Minister to make a statement on demonetisation outside the Parliament when both the Houses of Parliament were in session,” Mr. Naik said.

Mr. Naik told The Hindu that the notice has been filed under rule 187 and 188 of Rules Of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

He said Modi’s address at the public rally in Agra on November 19, where he commented on the demonetisation decision, was violative of parliamentary business rules.

“Further, the Prime Minister himself came on television on November 8 to announce the decision, but despite the fact that the Rajya Sabha debated the entire issue of demonetisation for an entire day, the Prime Minister did not think it necessary to come and attend the Rajya Sabha and intervene in the debate, thereby committing another breach of privilege of the House,” claimed Mr. Naik.

The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Modi on the policy.