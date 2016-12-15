Goa Forward Party cries foul ahead of polls

PANAJI: The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of introducing populist schemes to influence voters ahead of Goa's Legislative Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held early next year.

In a letter to a panel from the Election Commission, which is in Goa to assess the administration's preparedness for the upcoming elections, GFP General Secretary Mohandas Loliekar said that the BJP is destroying the principal of level playing field for political parties by announcing these schemes at the last hour.

The party said that the State government, in undue haste and hurry, is deciding on critical issues in order to circumvent the election code of conduct which the Chief Election Commissioner is likely to declare shortly.

The GFP has stated that a scheme called the Goa Yuva Samwad Yojana, which provides for free internet and talk-time among other things, has been rolled out by the government only in the first week of December. The party says that the youth are being mobilised for enrolment under the scheme, under BJP’s banner. The GFP has requested CEC intervention to put the shceme on hold till the completion of the general elections.