Goa Cong dares CM to initiate graft probe against Dhavalikar

The Goa Congress today challenged Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar to order an inquiry against former PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar who has been accused of being involved in corruption.

“Parsekar has made a statement through media that Sudin Dhavalikar was involved in corruption through his PWD department. We dare Parsekar to initiate an action against Dhavalikar and imprison him,” All India Congress Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar said today.

The CM had sacked two MGP legislators — Sudin Dhavalikar and Dipak Dhavalikar — from his cabinet after they went public against the state government.

“Parsekar’s statement has broken all records. Parsekar is accusing MGP ministers of being involved in corruption.

It is Parsekar who owns the responsibility of corruption.

CM can’t run away by making just a statement,” Chodankar said.

“Mr Parsekar, you should know that you are the CM and not the Opposition leader. What you say matters a lot, but people of Goa heard nothing after your statement. People have voted you to power because you had promised Zero Tolerance to corruption, don’t fool the people of Goa again and again,” he said.

The Congress leader said that people want to know to the extent and volume of corruption in PWD and Transport Department and are waiting to hear it from the CM.

“People are confused with your statement and also wonder if it is a blackmail technique to force an alliance with BJP. If you are not clear about your statement, it means you are incapable or are misusing your position,” Chodankar alleged.