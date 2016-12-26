Getting everyone around the same desk

more-in

In the conversation around social innovation in several western countries, concepts you’re likely to come across are the idea of collective impact and a ‘backbone organisation’ that can bring different groups of stakeholders together to focus on a common agenda. It sounds simple, but in reality it is extremely hard to execute; government and civil society organisations often work at cross purposes, and various NGOs themselves often work in silos.

An organisation in Pune called Pune City Connect (PCC) is trying to change that by acting as a bridge between the corporate world, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and various other civil society organisations. And what they have accomplished in the education sector is unique: it is the first time that the commissioner of the city has sat down with teachers, NGO leaders and business people to discuss what government schools need to be like and how to achieve those goals.

“There are 300 primary schools under the municipal corporation, of which about 240 schools teach in the Marathi or the Urdu medium,” Madhukar Banuri, who leads PCC, explains. Mr. Banuri experienced the world of municipal schools first-hand, when he was a Teach For India Fellow. In the handful of government schools that teach in the English medium, he says, there were already too many NGOs working on separate projects, and it made little sense to intervene. For the schools where instruction was in the local language though, the numbers were grim. On average, more than 2,000 students were dropping out a year, and enrolment in the government school system was dipping, with many parents shifting their children to private schools. The PCC team also found that for over 2,500 teachers in the system, there was very little or no ongoing support for their development.

PCC’s flagship project, started two years ago, was the creation of a cadre of teacher development officers called the Sikshak Sahyogi Dal, who will do classroom observation and provide mentorship to teachers. “We worked with corporation officials and teachers’ unions to ensure that this cadre of officers would be engaged in this work full-time,” Mr. Banuri says. “There are currently about 51 such officers who support 1,500 teachers across municipal schools in Pune.” The project partners with about 20 different organisations, with the officers receiving training from different educational organisations across Maharashtra on teacher coaching, innovative curricula, and other pedagogical tools. They also receive administrative support from officers of the PMC.

The benefits of this project, Mr. Banuri says, are now being felt in terms of a shift in conversation among the teacher community. The best possible classroom is evolving, as the Sikshak Sahyogi Dal network communicates more with each other and with teachers across the board.

PCC’s second project with the PMC, which kicked off earlier this year, is developing a set of model schools, within the government system, which can act as centres of excellence in a cluster; 15 different schools have been identified for the project. The central idea here is integration. “There are about 300 primary schools in the system, but only about 28 secondary schools, so you have a large number of kids dropping out after the 8th grade,” Mr. Banuri says. The challenge, then, was to ensure that some of these model schools could incorporate both primary and secondary grades, so that parents can send their children to just one school where they can complete their entire education.

Once again, the model school project is a coming together of various stakeholders, with four corporate funders and seven different NGO partners — including Akanksha Foundation, India School Leadership Institute and Pratham —who will look at different aspects of learning. Aside from infrastructure upgrades, which are being coordinated along with the government and local corporators, each school also now has a social worker who will be a link between teachers and parents.

“We have raised about Rs. one crore for the project through corporate funding,” Mr. Banuri says, “and if these schools can be proven as proof points then we can take it to the government as examples of best practices.”