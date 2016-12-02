GSM, BBSM attack Parrikar over ‘cashless Goa’ policy

The Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), and rebel Goa RSS leader Subhash Velingkar-led Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) on Thursday attacked Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar over his “cashless Goa” policy announcement, questioning his role as Union Minister in announcing policies for the State government.

Former MLA and coordinator of GSM and BBSM Uday Bhembre said Mr. Parrikar, a former Goa Chief Minister, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and is a Cabinet Minister at the Centre, and therefore did not have a right to convene a meeting between bureaucrats and bankers of the State to decide a policy.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Bhembre accused Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar of allowing the State administration to be run by Mr. Parrikar.

“Mr. Parrikar is not an elected representative from Goa. He is elected to the Rajya Sabha from UP. He has no right to call a meeting of local bureaucrats and bankers in Goa to discuss policy and implementation issues, whether it is making Goa cashless, or something else,” Mr. Bhembre said.

Last week, on the backdrop of Centre’s demonetisation of high value currency policy, Mr. Parrikar chaired a meeting with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajvardhan Rathore, top bank officials and top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary R. K. Srivastava to discuss methods to make Goa a cashless State by December 31. Since then, the “cashless Goa” plan has been repeated by Mr. Parrikar in Goa BJP’s “Vijay Sankalp” poll meetings, attended by him across the State.