Other States

Fulfil promises to Muslims: Ram Naik

more-in

U.P. governor directs SP based on memorandum presented by a delegation of Muslim leaders and social workers

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, in a letter to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has asked the Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the State to fulfil the promises it had made to the Muslim community prior to the 2012 Assembly elections.

Mr. Naik’s directive comes after a delegation of Muslim leaders and social workers — led by Maulana Aamir Rashadi, president of the Rashtriya Ulema Council — submitted a memorandum of demands to him last month.

Post a Comment
More In Other States
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2016 7:09:36 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Fulfil-promises-to-Muslims-Ram-Naik/article16699123.ece

© The Hindu