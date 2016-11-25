Fulfil promises to Muslims: Ram Naik

more-in

U.P. governor directs SP based on memorandum presented by a delegation of Muslim leaders and social workers

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, in a letter to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has asked the Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the State to fulfil the promises it had made to the Muslim community prior to the 2012 Assembly elections.

Mr. Naik’s directive comes after a delegation of Muslim leaders and social workers — led by Maulana Aamir Rashadi, president of the Rashtriya Ulema Council — submitted a memorandum of demands to him last month.