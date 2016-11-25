Former SBI employee kills self, blames Modi’s demonetisation

The suicide note says he had collected an undisclosed amount for his daughter’s wedding

SAONER: A former State Bank of India (SBI) employee allegedly committed suicide at his home in Soaner town of Nagpur district on November 20 and left a suicide note citing “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation” as a reason for his suicide.

“Anant Mukund Bapat, (58), committed suicide at his home in Soaner sometime between 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday (November 20). He was alone at his home when he ended his life. We found a suicide note from his home which mentions the demonetisation of higher currency notes as a reason for the suicide,” Vikaram Kadam, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in charge of Soaner police station told The Hindu.

“The undisclosed amount, I had, has become useless because of prime minister Modi’s announcement of demonetisation. I had collected it [undisclosed amount] for Mrunmai’s [his daughter] wedding, but because of Modi’s announcement, it is no more legal. I could not gather the courage to inform my Charted Account about it. Forgive me, my kids, I am going away and making you orphans,” read Mr. Bapat’s suicide note.

Mr. Bapat had taken voluntary retirement from his job as an agriculture officer in the SBI in 2004. He lost his wife in 2014 and is survived by son Parikshit and daughter Mrunmai.

“After quitting his job, he had set up a small business of supply of irrigation material,” informed Mr. Bapat’s friend Mr. Tejsingh Soaji.

The suicide note of Mr. Bapat also said that he had committed mistakes in his life and begged for forgiveness from his children.

“I have committed mistakes and I take its complete responsibility. Please continue Mrunmai’s education and use my insurance and mutual fund amount. Use the gold in bank lockers to pay all the debt,” read the suicide note and asked his children to pay the tax on the undisclosed amount.

The police, however, could not find any high denomination currency from his home.

“We searched his home but we could not find any bigger amount in the form of Rs.500 or Rs.1000 notes. We are also trying to ascertain the authenticity of the suicide note,” informed Mr. Kadam.

But Mr. Bapat’s son Parikshit refused to believe that “demonetisation” was a reason for his father’s suicide.

“I don’t think that [demonetisation] was a reason. We are not in a position to divulge anything. We know the truth and we have told the police everything,” Parikshit Bapat told The Hindu over the phone.

Namdev Saoji, a close friend of Mr. Bapat, said it was tough to believe that he killed himself because of demonetisation.

“He was a jolly man. I never saw him depressed. He was a religious person and would give advice to everyone. He had asked his son to shift with him a month ago and help him in his business,” informed Mr. Saoji, a retail daily goods trader, whose business has come down by “80 percent” due to the demonetisation.

“As an owner of a retail shop a few years ago, he would give bills to his customers on every purchase. It is hard to believe that he had amassed illegal wealth,” stated Mr. Tejsingh Saoji.

According to the DySP, Mr. Bapat’s daughter is studying in Pune and his son was away in Nagpur when the 58-year-old committed suicide by using a nylon rope.