Flash fire at RIL’s Jamnagar refinery

A panoramic view of Reliance Petroleum's refinery complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat.  

Eight persons were injured when a flash fire broke out at Reliance Industries’ refinery at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The fire, which broke out at 3 am, was immediately extinguished and there was no impact on production, the company said in a statement.

The fire broke out at the fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), a petrol-making unit, domestic tariff area (DTA) refinery, which was under maintenance.

RIL owns and operates two refineries at the Jamnagar refining complex — a 33 million tonnes a year old unit that cater to fuel demand locally and a 29 million tonnes a year only-for-export newer unit.

“There was an unfortunate flash fire in one of the units under a planned maintenance shutdown in our DTA refinery at Jamnagar.

“While the Reliance fire brigade extinguished the fire swiftly, this has resulted in injuries to 8 contract workers, who are being provided necessary medical treatment,” the statement said.

RIL said all operations of the refinery continue to be normal.

