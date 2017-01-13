Fire engulfs shops, banks in Srinagar

more-in

Two banks and a few shops were damaged in a fire that broke out at Srinagar's Lal Chowk area on Friday morning.

Prelimary reports suggest that fire broke out from a shopline near Court Road at around 2:30 am.

A police official said over a dozen fire tenders were pressed into the services to control the situation.

“We are assessing the damages and the cause of fire. Two bank offices and shops were damaged in the incident,” said the official.

Fire incidents witness a spurt during winters in Kashmir because of the widespread use of heating system.

Kashmir is witnessing a cold wave with night temperature down to minus five degree Celsius.