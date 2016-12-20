Other States

Ex-civil servant Elvis Gomes to lead AAP in Goa

Elvis Gomes.  

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared Elvis Gomes, a bureaucrat who recently took voluntary retirement and joined AAP, as its Chief Ministerial candidate for Goa.

The announcement was made by Mr. Kejriwal at a public rally in south Goa’s Cuncolim village.

“I propose Elvis Gomes as the next Chief Minister of Goa,” he said said at the meeting, attended by nearly 5000 AAP workers and supporters. Mr. Gomes joined the AAP in October, soon after taking voluntary retirement from his post as Inspector General of Prisons.

