Elections in 50 gram panchayats on December 28

more-in

The State Election Comission on Friday announced that a total of 50 gram panchayats will go to polls on December 28.

Nominations for candidates will be accepted till December 13, and December 16 will be the last day of withdrawing nominations. The election code of conduct will be applicable in areas where the polls will take place, from December 24, and will remain till the counting for results is completed. The results will be declared on December 28, State Election Commissioner J.S. Sahariya said.

Elections will be held in 15 gram panchayats in Nashik division, followed by 10 in Konkan, eight in Pune, four in Aurangabad, seven in Amravati, and six in Nagpur divisions, officials said.

Mr. Sahariya said the second phase of elections, for 326 seats in 14 municipal councils including 10 in Pune district, and four in Latur district, will be held on December 14. He said 1,704 nominations were received so far for this years elections, all through an online process.