Doors for BJP-MGP alliance ‘not closed’, says Parrikar

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the doors for taking BJP–MGP alliance to the upcoming Goa Assembly polls “were not closed,” despite Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar’s decision to sack two Cabinet Minister from the coalition on Monday.

Mr. Parrikar, a former Goa Chief Minister who oversees the Goa political affairs with Union Minister for Shipping, Nitin Gadkari, addressed a press conference in the city to clarify BJP’s position after Monday’s developments.

“There is an interpretation that there is dead end to the alliance. Its not so. It is a hindrance to the alliance. But alliance is an agreement between two political parties, so from our side we have not terminated [it]. They can send proposal to us, but through a back channel; if proposal comes through public platform, it will have no meaning,” Mr. Parrikar said.

He added that he has been in informal talks with senior MGP leader Sudin Dhavlikar for around two to three months, and during these talks, the decision to take the alliance ahead was agreed upon “in principle.”

Mr. Parrikar said the MGP Ministers did not need to express their lack of confidence in Mr. Parsekar publicly. “Any loss of trust should have been followed by resignations,” Mr. Parrikar said. “There could be differences over certain issues within the alliance partners and the Cabinet, but they could have [approached] the Chief Minister or me and sorted out the issues,” he added.

He also said that the MGP could not decide a BJP Chief Minister. He added that BJP gave the three–member MGP disproportionate share of Ministerial berths (two) and important portfolios like Public Works and Transport, despite getting a majority of 21 seats on its own in the 40 member House, in 2012 State Assembly elections.

“That is because we wanted to abide by ‘coalition Dharma’ and give them what was promised ahead of elections.” he said.

Mr. Parrikar also said that the BJP can contest the Assembly election on its own for all 40 seats, however, it is not closing doors for an alliance. “An alliance will be in the interest of Goa and both of us [BJP–MGP] but that does not mean that we will wait indefinitely,” Mr. Parrikar said.

MGP leaders were not available for a comment on Tuesday.