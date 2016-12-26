Dense fog in U.P. leaves 7 dead, 14 injured

more-in

Dense fog at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday resulted in killing of seven persons and injuring 14 others in road accidents.

Five persons were killed and seven others injured in an incident in Bhadohi. Of the five, four were killed when a truck hit their van near Lalaganj locality in Gopiganj area, the police said. The accident left five people injured.

In a separate incident in the same district, two persons were seriously injured when their SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Amva village in Gopiganj area.

In Mau district, two elderly persons were killed and seven others injured when a roadways bus hit a jeep in Haldharpur area due to fog in the district, they said.

Teju Yadav (60) and Jagdish Yadav (70) were killed on the spot in the mishap, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be serious.

Biting cold

According to the Meteorological department, night temperature rose markedly in the Agra division, rose appreciably in the Moradabad and Meerut divisions, rose in Allahabad division and changed a little in the remaining divisions of the State.

The lowest minimum temperature over the State was 7.1 degrees Celsius and the weather was dry.

The Meteorological department has also forecast dry weather over Uttar Pradesh, with a possibility of shallow to moderate fog at many places. — PTI