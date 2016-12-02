Demonetisation biggest scam in Indian history: Kejriwal

more-in

Demonetisation was the “biggest scam of Indian history” which aimed to collect the hard-earned money of common people and use it to bail out industrialists through banks, alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Meerut on Thursday. This was the first of the series of rallies the Aam Aadmi Party has planned across the country against demonetisation.

“Who has praised demonetisation? Did common people praise the move? No, it was industrialists like Adani, Ambani and Vijay Mallya who praised it. The common masses, the farmer, the small trader, labourer, are all standing in queues all day,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

“Had demonetisation intended to bring back black money, then farmers, poor people and labourers would not have suffered heart attack while standing in queues, but people like Vijay Mallya should have been acted against,” asserted the Delhi Chief Minister.

“Since the time Modiji became Prime Minister, he has written off loans to the tune of Rs. 1.14 lakh crore which were taken by his industrialist friends. I want to know how much money was exchanged between the Modi government and these industrialists,” he said.

“After the loan of Rs. 1.14 lakh crore was written off, banks were empty and about to be bankrupt then Modiji and BJP leaders like Amit Shah came up with this plan. This is not my allegation; reports of the Reserve Bank of India and the CAG say that industrialists did not pay back loan to the tune of Rs. 8 lakh crore. Now where will that money come. Your hard money will be used to compensate for it. Had the Modi government been serious about black money, all it had to do was to act on the list of 648 black money holders,” Mr. Kejriwal said.