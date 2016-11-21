Demonetisation badly implemented: Jogi

Says Modi will be remembered as someone who wasn’t fit to be PM

RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) chief Ajit Jogi on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘badly-implemented’ decision of demonetisation.

“The PM thought that he will go down in the history as someone who got rid of black money. But now he will go down in the history as someone who was not fit to be the Prime Minister of the country, and who did not realise the meaning of demonetisation,” Mr. Jogi, who is now wheelchair-bound, told The Hindu.

He also said the decision of demonetising the now outdated Rs. 500 and Rs. 100 currency notes was taken with an eye on upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

“The objective [of demonetisation] could have been achieved by planning its implementation in a better manner. When they [Bharatiya Janata Party] realised that they could not recover the NPAs [Non Performing Assets] from industrialists, they thought that they would recover it from the common public. You have restricted co-operative banks from changing notes. It is becoming difficult for farmers and common people in the rural area to manage the day to day life,” Mr. Jogi claimed.

He also said that the move would damage the BJP in the upcoming elections.

“ The common public will find it difficult to forget this as they had to stand in queues for hours [to get] their own money. There is hardly any way to deal with it apart from a partial rollback or some concessions, at least in rural areas, ” he added.

Tribal deaths in Bastar

When asked about the current situation in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh and the alleged extra-judicial killings of tribals, Mr. Jogi said the controversial officer, under whose watch the alleged excesses are happening, was “once very close to him.”

“Even Narendra Modi and [Chhattisgarh] Chief Minister Raman Singh have no control over the administration in Bastar. The majority of the encounters are false and fake, and 75 per cent of those who are surrendering as Maoists are common people. If this continues, we will never be able to get rid of Maoist insurgency in Bastar. I always believe that there will be officers who will go their own way if the political leadership fails to control them; the government’s approach [in Bastar] is totally wrong,” Mr. Jogi told The Hindu.