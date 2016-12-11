DRAG alleges discrimination by police

more-in

PANAJI: The Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG) on Saturday demanded action against the inspector in-charge of Ponda police station for not filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against complaints filed by persons with disability.

In a letter to the Director General of Police Muktesh Chandar, DRAG stated that as per the Supreme Court order dated September 7, 2016 in the case of Youth Bar Association of India vs Union of India, FIRs have to be uploaded online on the department website within 24 hours of the offence.

The Ponda police station in South Goa has not registered any FIRs on the complaints filed by Sylvester Camilo Gracias, a wheelchair-bound resident of Shiroda in North Goa, despite reminders from DRAG. “We are forced to believe that the complaints are taken lightly by your officers because they are filed by a person with disability. This shows the insensitivity of your officers towards persons with disability,” said president of DRAG Avelino de Sa.

Mr. de Sa requested Mr. Chandar to direct the Ponda police station to register necessary FIRs in the cases within 24 hours of receiving this letter, failing which, DRAG would be forced to take legal action, he said.

DRAG has also demanded action against the concerned inspector in-charge for his insensitivity towards persons with disability and inaction on complaints of serious nature.

Mr. Gracias had filed a complaint with the Ponda Police Station alleging that his mother Ana Francisca Rodrigues had fraudulently transferred the house tax in her name. DRAG has also filed a complaint with the Director Panchayat and Superintendent of Police (Anti Corruption Branch) against village panchayat of Shiroda for the fraudulent transfer of house tax in the name of Ana Francisca Rodrigues without following due procedure.

On World Human Rights Day on Saturday, DRAG also expressed its displeasure on the inaccessibility of the offices of statutory bodies like Goa Children’s Commission, Goa State Women’s Commission and the Goa State Human Rights Commission.

DRAG also lamented the non-functioning of the office of Disability Commissioner due to lack of staff.