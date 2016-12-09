Court denies plea to close land grab case

more-in

PANAJI: Judge B.P. Deshpande of the Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday rejected a plea by the Crime Branch of the Goa police to close the Serula Communidade cheating and land grab case against State Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar.

Stating that the Court was not satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Crime Branch, Judge Deshapande, under Section 190 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code, adjourned the matter to January 12.

The complainant, advocate Aires Rodrigues, has claimed in his petition that the Crime Branch vitiated the investigation by falsely portraying Mr. Parulekar as a victim who was misled by the Communidade officials to grab the land.

Mr. Rodrigues also drew the Court’s attention to the Crime Branch’s claim since past two years that the investigation was almost complete and only a sanction from the government was awaited to prosecute the accused.

Earlier this year, on March 17, the Court had rejected the Crime Branch’s plea requesting more time. On October 7, 2014, it had directed the Crime Branch to complete the investigation within a month.

In his complaint Mr. Rodrigues had claimed that a 599 sq. mt. prime land in Porvorim near Panaji, was given to Mr. Parulekar without any auction and without the Code of Communidade procedure.