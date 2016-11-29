Congress wants polls under President’s rule in Punjab

more-in

A day after the sensational Nabha jailbreak, former Chief Minister and Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh asked the Centre to immediately dismiss the “Badal” government in Punjab.

In a letter written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Punjab Congress on Monday demanded imposition of President’s rule in the State. Also, the party asked Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to impose the model code of conduct without further delay and hold Assembly elections under President’s rule.

Polarising tactics

“Going by the trend of the incumbent government in the State, with the elections coming close and with their chances of winning very meagre, they would try to resort to polarisation of communities,” wrote Capt. Amarinder, adding that attempts to polarise communities are part of the Akali functioning.

“I urge you [Home Minister] to dismiss the Badal government to preserve peace in the State. Otherwise I believe this issue will escalate and could lead to an explosive situation,” he added.

Capt. Amarinder said the jailbreak vindicated the Congress stand. “It is more than evident that the current situation in Punjab is not conducive to the conduct of free and fair polls in the State. I apprehend that things will degenerate further as the election dates come closer, unless immediate steps are taken to check the worsening trend,” he said.

Seeks CBI probe

Alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the jailbreak, he demanded handing over of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“The whole jailbreak episode smacked of a major plot crafted at the highest levels, which needs to be exposed,” the PCC chief said, adding that the matter should not be pushed under the carpet with the rearrest of Harminder Singh Mintoo, chief of Khalistan Liberation Force, and called for a thorough probe.