Cong. unveils action plan for Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh (centre) welcoming former AAP leader Yamini Gomar (second from right) to the party fold. | Photo Credit: PTI

Stepping up its campaign ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, State Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sunday unveiled a nine-point action plan called “Nawan Naraon Punjab Layee, Captain De Naun Nukte”, saying it was a road map to bring Punjab ‘back on track.’

Addressing a press conference here, Capt. Amarinder said his party was keen on keeping its poll promises, which includes tackling critical issues such as water sharing, drug menace, employment, and industrial and agricultural growth.

He said the party would ensure that Punjab’s water is used for the State and not dissipated at any cost, and the drug menace is wiped out in four weeks if it was voted to power.

“We are committed to a time-bound employment scheme to provide jobs to at least one person in each family in 5 years and waiver of agricultural debt,” he said.

Capt. Amarinder said the party’s action plan includes 33 percent reservation for women in jobs, educational institutions and allotment of residential and commercial plots in all categories besides, free housing for all homeless scheduled castes (SCs). Also, reservation for OBCs in jobs would be raised from 12 percent to 15 percent and in educational institutions from 5 percent to 10 percent.

“Creation of a new department of ex-servicemen to function as guardians of governance (GoG) and ensuring freedom for trade, business, industry, with affordable electricity, water and sewerage is also on the agenda,” he added.

Capt. Amarinder, while welcoming leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP who have joined the Congress, launched a scathing attack on the “Badals” and other Akali leaders, including Bikramjit Singh Majithia, saying he would put behind bars all those found guilty of drug smuggling and patronising the drug mafia.

Prominent among those who joined the Congress are former SAD leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal and former AAP national executive committee member Yamini Gomar.

Other AAP leaders are L.R. Nayyar and Gagan Sahni.

BJP leaders who joined the Congress include Doraha, BJP Mandal chief Rahul Bector, vice-president Anish Bector, secretary Varun Sharma and general secretary Anoop Bector.

Capt. Amarinder accused the SAD and the AAP of trying to mislead the people with a ‘disinformation campaign’ against the Congress.

He promised to review all political appointments made by the “Badals” with an eye on the elections.