Churches to submit account details to I-T department

PANAJI: Nearly 160 Churches in Goa, under Goa, and Daman and Diu Archdiocese, are compiling data of their cash and bank account balances, which is to be submitted to Income Tax (I-T) authorities as early as possible.

The director of Diocesan Centre for social communications and Media, Father Olavo Marcelino Caiado, told The Hindu on Sunday that the details were sought by the Income Tax department by November 21, under section 133(6) of the Income Tax Act, through a letter dated November 18. However, the church authorities received the letter on November 21 itself.

In the letter, the I-T department sought account information, cash balances and in-hand currency as on November 7, 8 and 9, from the churches.

“As we received the letter on November 21 — the same day being the last day [of submitting the details] — it was not possible for us to provide the data from so many churches across the State. We therefore requested the [I-T] department officials, seeking more time to furnish the data, and they agreed,” Father Olavo said.

He added that they will submit the data to the I-T Department on Monday, alongwith the reason behind the delay. He also said that Goa, and Daman and Diu Archdisocese file their I-T returns annually.

‘Exempt the churches’

On the political front, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Goa, Shantaram Naik demanded that the churches, like Hindu temples which are governed under Mahajan Act in Goa, should be exempted from the purview of Income Tax.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Mr. Naik claimed that church authorities in the State feel they are being targeted selectively, while institutions belonging to other communities are being spared.

He also said the State government should convey the thoughts of the minority community to the Finance Minister, as they are hurt on account of Centre’s action, which has come ahead of Christmas.

Mr. Naik added that demonetisation is a big blunder committed by Central Government.