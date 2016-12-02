Chittaranjan Debbarma, soldier killed in Nagrota, laid to rest in Tripura

more-in

Hundreds of people on Friday bid a tearful adieu to Chittaranjan Debbarma who was killed in a teerorist attack at Nagrota near Jammu on Tuesday. He was laid to rest at his home at Garingpara of Kalyanpur, 80 km from Agartala.

Naik Chittaranjan Debbarma’s body was flown to Agartala by an Air Force flight on Thursday evening. The casket was taken to military station headquarters at Shalbagan in Agartala.

The ceremony at Garingpara was a calm affair unlike other such events for martyrs in the recent past. No chaos erupted during the funeral.

On Friday morning, Chittaranjan Debbarma’s body was taken to his house where he was supposed to visit in January next. His aged parents, wife, teenage daughter, family members and relatives broke down in tears.

A military ceremony was conducted at a nearby sports field where Army, paramilitary and police personnel and senior civil administration officials paid floral tributes. The Tripura government was represented by Forest Minister Naresh Jamatia.

Soldiers accorded a gun salute to the martyr.

Chittaranjan Debbarma joined the Army following in the footsteps of his elder brother Arun Debbarma, who is now retired.

Chittaranjan Debbarma is the second soldier to die in service in Jammu and Kashmir in a week.

On November 22, 2016, BSF Havildar Sambhu Satmura was killed in a landmine explosion at Poonch sector of Jammu.