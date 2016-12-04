Charge sheet filed against Remo Fernandes in verbal abuse case

more-in

The Aggasaim police in North Goa has filed a charge sheet against pop star Remo Fernades earlier this week in Goa Children’s Court, on charges of alleged verbal abuse of a 17-year old girl who was injured in a road accident by a car driven by the singer’s son Jonah Fernandes.

The charge sheet is filed under section 8 of Goa child rights Act, 2003, Police Inspector Uday Parab, the investigating officer in the case, told The Hindu on Saturday.

The complaint was filed on December 15 last year by activist and lawyer Aires Rodrgiues at Aggasaim police station. According to the complaint, the Mr. Fernandes verbally abused the minor, from Malvan in Maharashtra, while she was recovering from her injuries at State-owned Goa Medical College hospital at Bambolim.

Mr. Fernandes has denied charges of verbal abuse, and his lawyer, Rajeev Gomes said they will plead for a quick trial when the court begins the hearing.

According to the FIR registered, the minor was hit by a car driven by Mr. Jonah Fernades while she was on a pilgrimage to old Goa.