Cashlessness affects Bengal’s cash-crop, farm workers

With grocers and cold storage owners refusing to accept scrapped currency notes, farmers are struggling to get potato seeds while landless labourers are forced to forgo their food.

Chitra Bag and her family are having only one meal a day, instead of usual three, despite being engaged in gruelling 8-10 hours shift as landless farm labourers.

“Grocers are refusing to give salt, sugar or pulses on credit,” Ms. Bag says.

Nearly all the workers, about 30 in number, in the vast swathes of farmland in Bhabanipur village of Jamalpore Block in Bardhaman district said that they are refused credit by the neighbourhood grocer. The grocer – a middle-aged man – explains that he can not “extend any more credit” as customers are paying in old currency notes.

Jamalpore is adjacent to Singur, where Tata’s failed to set up the factory, and the area is known for its fertility. But demonetisation has affected business at the peak of potato sowing season.

Impact of demonetisation

Ms. Bag – who was last paid for MGNREGA work in May – had little option but to tender old notes as her employer, Chittaranjan Das, a small farmer, is failing to pay her with Rs. 100 notes.

Ms. Das' problem is perhaps more acute than the grocer’s. Like all other farmers in rural Bengal – and particularly in Bardhaman – Mr. Das just sold paddy in cash to pay two communities – the labourers and the cold storage owners.

Mr. Das said that all of “15 cold storages of Jamalpur”– with at least two lakh cultivators, workers and traders – have “stopped accepting” old notes.

The potato seeds – which are tiny tubers of the previous year – are preserved in cold storages by the farmers around March. In November, the farmers pay these storages to take out preserved seed-potatoes, which are then placed inside four inches-deep trenches with the help of labourers for harvesting in March.

“Since storages stopped taking old notes, they are piled up and I had to pay them [the labourers] with such notes,” Mr. Das says. Moreover, November 30 is the last date of withdrawing all the seeds like every year.

“If the farmers fail to take the seeds out by then, the store owners may destroy the seeds, it would be a disaster,” warns Sheikh Mehruddin, one of the bigger farmers. It may lead to acute shortage of potato - Bengal's major cash crop - in the retail market.

Government meets associations

The officials of one of the largest cold storages of Jamalpur – Sethia Cold Storage – did not deny that minor scuffles are taking place every day in their premises. But – like Mr Das– they are helpless.

“We have been instructed [by the management] not to accept old currency notes,” an official of Sethia Cold Storage told The Hindu, while former president of Cold Storage Owner’s Association Gurupada Sinha held central government responsible for the crisis.

“We were accepting old notes earlier but how can it continue? If the government is irresponsible (sic) what can the store owners do?” he asked. Indicating that it would be “difficult” for them to hold the stock after November 30, Mr Sinha says that the government “should intervene.”

Realising that the situation is spiralling out of control the store owners, merchants’ federation and West Bengal’s Minister of Agriculture Marketing had a tripartite meeting on Wednesday. Problem, however, remains “unresolved” says Baren Mondal, the general secretary of the potato merchants’ federation.