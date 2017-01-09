Cashless in Gadchiroli

Dilip Mandavi (32), who is from a tribe in Titoda village, in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli , thought things had returned to normal on December 30; it was, after all, 50 days since the Prime Minister had declared high-value currency notes invalid.

On January 4, Mr. Mandavi’s son Naitik was down with fever and the nearest hospital people of this area prefer to go to was 30 km away in Etapalli town. However, Mr. Mandavi had no cash for his son’s treatment, so he took his son to Etapalli and headed straight to a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM.

“The ATM was closed,” Mr. Mandavi told The Hindu . “Then I went to the bank and stood in the queue for one hour with a withdrawal slip for Rs. 1,000. When my turn came, the cashier told me I could not get Rs. 1,000 or Rs. 500, as smaller denomination notes were not available at the time. They asked me to fill out the withdrawal slip again and withdraw Rs. 2,000, but then they did not give me cash since my bank account was not linked to my Aadhaar number.” He then had to travel all the way back to his village to fetch his Aadhaar card, leaving his ailing son behind at Etapalli.

“By the time the entire process was over and I got a Rs. 2,000 note from the bank, it was evening. Luckily, we could get medical help to my son before the hospital closed.”

Mr. Mandavi is not the only person in this area to face hardships due to the the demonetisation.

Chhaya Jetty (28), who works as an Accredited Social Health Activist in Titoda and also runs some self-help groups, said the first 50 days of demonetisation were “troublesome”, and the trouble continues. She says, “I went to the bank in Etapalli on January 4 to withdraw Rs. 8,000, as I wanted to put up a stall in Surajagad Yatra, but they gave me only Rs. 4,500 saying this was the limit per person. Before December 30, they gave us only Rs. 2,000 even after standing in queues for days.”

Etapalli is the headquarters of one of the tehsils in Gadchiroli, nearly 150 km from the district headquarters. This area is known to be Maoist-infested, with poor mobile coverage and road connectivity.

The only functioning nationalised bank in this area is SBI, which has just one branch and an ATM in Etapalli. With two officers and three assistants, it caters to the needs of around 16,000 account holders in 192 villages in the area.

The other banks in the area include the Vidarbha Konkan Gramin Bank, with a branch in Etapalli and one ATM. The Gadchiroli District Cooperative Bank, which has a wider reach in this area, was rendered dysfunctional until recently because of the government’s decision to not to involve DCCBs in the demonetisation process. This put the entire burden of banking operations on the single SBI branch.

Cashless? What’s that?

Titoda villagers say they don’t understand the term “cashless”. Only 20 per cent of people in a village of 400 have PAN cards, while around 50 have ATM cards.

Ms. Jetty had a tough time after November 8, as she had to accompany every woman of her village to Etapalli to get their old notes exchanged and to withdraw money from the bank. “Our village is not illiterate,” she says.

“ You can find at least one educated person in almost every house. But to travel all the way to Etapalli and wait in queues for days was a bad experience. Even the ATM there was not functioning most of the time.”

Even after the end of the 50-day deadline set by the Central government, almost all the villages on the 40-km stretch from Etapalli to Jamia Gatta and Kasansur are facing the same issues as those in Titoda, as the bank is not giving them the stipulated Rs. 24,000 per week, and the ATM is functioning erratically.

Shamrao Dorpeti of Titoda was interrogated by the police for an entire day when he was took Rs. 50,000 in old notes for exchange to Etapalli in the last week of December. Ms. Jetty also had to explain the source of her SHG money to the police before exchanging notes.

The villagers’ problems are not limited to difficulty in getting cash or exchanging cash. “Since November 8, shopkeepers made it compulsory to buy things worth Rs. 400 and above,” Ms Jetty said. “The Rs. 2,000 note proved to be useless as many shopkeepers refused to give change. I had to visit many shops to get even my daily needs met; shopkeepers asked many of us to wait till they were able to collect sufficient change.”

General store blues

Akash Mujumdar, who runs a hotel and daily needs store in Etapalli, concedes that he had to send many customers back for lack of lower-denomination notes in exchange for new high-value notes. “What do we do?” he asks. “People come with Rs. 2,000 notes and we have no option but to send them back. We are worried as this is alienating customers, but we have no choice. We are providing things on credit to those we know. Since November 8, business is down by 50 per cent.” Nevethless, Mr. Majumdar refuses to hold the government responsible for the hardship and loss in business: “For the first time, the government has taken a bold decision. We must respect it. Something will definitely come out of it. There is some relief after December 30.”

Mr. Mujumdar has also given his customers a cashless option and has put up a sign advertising that he accepts payments via Paytm. “It’s been 22 days and around 500 people, mostly belonging to the service sector, have used it. No tribal has used it yet. We had to educate some local people on how to use it as they do not understand what a cashless transaction is.”

The barter system in villages has also taken a hit, as shopkeepers are giving a price of Rs. 7 per kg for paddy, down from Rs. 10 per kg. “The time to sell our crop is nearing but we are holding it as prices are low,” said Bajirao Dorpeti, another farmer from Titoda.

Daily wage labourers are also hit hard. “My contractor, Shirkant, gave me only Rs. 600 and said he will pay me the remaining Rs. 1,000 when he gets cash from the bank,” said Mangesh Vedada, a daily wage labourer from Titoda.

Low cash flow, say banks

The people of this area have hardly ever dealt in high-value currency notes and couldn’t guess that scrapping these notes would affect them. However, they are facing trouble as hardly any money is in circulation, with only one bank branch and ATM to cater to their needs and problems like poor internet connectivity hampering bank work.

The manager of the SBI branch in Etapalli, Yogesh Datt, refused to speak to this reporter.

Banking sources, who did not want to be named, toldThe Hinduthat the real problem is poor cash flow from the main branches to this one. “The bank manager and others are barred from speaking to the media,” said one of the sources. “but the entire staff, led by Mr. Dutt, is working overtime since November 8 and haven’t taken a single day off. The manager is trying to open Customer Service Points in interior areas and trying to link their accounts with Aadhaar numbers so they don’t have to travel to Etapalli for money. Most accounts here are Jan Dhan accounts, with a Rs. 10,000 withdrawal limit, which is why people are not able to withdraw more. Despite the burden of banking for 192 villages falling on a single SBI branch, the team led by Mr. Dutt is trying its best to provide some relief to every customer.”

Ms. Jetty sums it up: “The Prime Minister said this (the demonetisation) would be helpful to the poor but we have faced only trouble and we don’t know who to approach with our problems.”