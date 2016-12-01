Cashless Goa plan is heartless: Faleiro

Panaji: The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president and former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday asked the Central and State governments to ensure that banks and ATMs have sufficient cash before proposing a “cashless Goa”.

“Where do we have the time and infrastructure to go cashless? Are the poor fisherwomen, vegetable vendors, and labourers sitting on the street corners going to accept card payment? Talks of plastic money and a cashless economy are inhuman, insensitive and a cruel joke on the common man at this juncture,” Mr. Faleiro said.

Gearing up for the Assembly elections early next year, the faction-ridden Goa Congress on Tuesday began a 13-day long Jan Jagruti Padyatra across the State. Addressing Congress workers on the second day of the padyatra, Mr. Faleiro called BJP’s “cashless Goa” proposition and demonetisation “heartless, inconvenient and anti-people”.

“The BJP Government has been responsible for the death of over 80 Indians through its unthoughtful and fascist moves across the country,” Mr. Faleiro said.