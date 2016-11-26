Cash crunch takes flavour out of Lucknow’s famed kabab business

more-in

Many popular food joints are facing a major crisis due to demonetisation

“Please tender exact amount as the Indian government has banned Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. We do not have the facility of a swipe machine. Thank you!” This little blue bill imprinted at the doorway of Tunday Kababi explains the present quandary of one of Lucknow’s most famous eateries, located in the bustling Aminabad market. For most traditional kabab shops in the city, which rely on cash and smaller transactions, demonetisation has upset all calculations of the palate. Starting November, the winter season is the peak season for sale of kababs and other Mughlai items.

“Getting change is our biggest problem. Now if somebody eats for Rs. 150 and flips out a Rs. 2,000 note, what do we do? Look for Rs. 1850 in change or forfeit the bill?” asks Mohammad Usman, caretaker of the Tunday outlet and grandson of legendary Tunday or Haji Murad Ali, the founder of the century-old enterprise that has come to define the kabab in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The joint, renowned for its sizzling buff and mutton galawati kabab-parathe, was forced to shut for a couple of days after the sudden scrapping of old notes. Though business has marginally improved since, Mr. Usman says his shop is recording sales 40-50 percent short of the usual business. The long queues that formed outside Tunday have almost vanished. While demand has drastically shrunk, the supply of raw materials has also dipped as the trade of goats and buffaloes in the local markets has been upset. As a result, joints have cut down production.

“Around 75 percent of supply has dropped in the market. The traders only deal in cash,” said Ahle Umar Qureshi, U.P. secretary of the All India Jamiatul Quresh. To mitigate the falling sales, Mr. Usman says he was forced to apply for a swipe machine. Not just Tunday, most of the major kabab centres in Lucknow claimed a downfall of 30-50 percent in business. Some have also been forced to shrink their menus or reduce supply of perishable items to prevent losses.

Mohammad Akhtar, who runs the Delhi Fry Chicken stall in Moulviganj, has dropped many popular items from the menu, like the Lahori Kabab and the Peshawari Chappali Kabab. The supply of raw material is infrequent and his sales have dipped to half since the ban. The orders that would come with the marriage season in winter have also come to a halt. “Most of the raw material remains unused in the freezer today. It is like the Navratra season, where people just stop eating meat,” Mr. Akhtar rues.

At the Mughal Zaika restaurant, proprietor Rehan Ahmed is regretful he is having to turn down dozens of customers each day, especially those from outstations.

He is, however, allowing his regular customers to eat on credit.

Even those joints that are modernised and offer cashless transactions are feeling the pinch. Faisal Arfeen of Dastarkhawn, a popular chain, says he is forced to cut down the production of popular items to cut losses.