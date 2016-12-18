Cash crunch leads to scuffle in Bulandshahr
: Cash crunch and public anger led to complete chaos and a clash with the police in Bulandshahr, 70 km from here, on Saturday.
The absence of cash in a local branch of Punjab National Bank in Bulandshahr led to a few women waiting outside the bank clashing and assaulting head constable Jasveer Singh.
According to the video shot by other villagers, who were waiting outside the cash-strapped bank, the women accused the policeman of misbehaving with the crowd and started hitting him. Later, the bank’s staff and policemen were seen placating the angry crowd.
