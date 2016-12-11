Cash crunch a major poll issue

As Assembly elections in Uttarakhand draw near, months after the Harish Rawat government was toppled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and subsequently restored through a court order, Congress State chief Kishore Upadhyay said his party was keeping a sharp eye on the BJP’s campaign “that was based on negativity.. and an attempt to communalise the situation”.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Upadhyay who was in Delhi to consult party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in charge of the State on the party’s strategy, said, “In the month since the Centre announced demonetisation of high currency notes, the State has lost Rs. 500 crore.”

Few banks, weak internet

This was the result, he said, of tourists making last-minute cancellations, a fall in industrial production, even closure of factories in Udhamsinghnagar that could no longer pay wages to workers, who had since returned to their own States. A combination of very few bank branches and poor internet connectivity meant there was both a shortage of cash as well as difficulties in making digital transactions, Mr. Upadhyay said.

The negative impact of demonetisation would also be a major focus, the PCC chief said: “Initially, people were happy because they believed that the rich and corrupt would be hit. But now, gradually, the mood is changing as the poor have begun to realise that it is they who are the ones who are adversely affected.”

Acknowledging that the toppling effort by the BJP had weakened the Congress, Mr. Upadhyay said in the months since, there had been a concerted attempt to strengthen the party and make it work unitedly.

The BJP was trying to make corruption an issue against the Congress, but he said the Congress would cite in its campaign the many cases of corruption in the BJP-ruled States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Char Dham a success

The Congress, he said, would focus on its achievements such as the successful and uninterrupted Char Dham Yatra this year in which 15 lakh people participated. “We were able to recover from the natural disaster of 2013 when parts of the State were devastated.”