Car abandoned near International Border seized

Police have seized a car that was abandoned by its occupants after a chase by people of Pathankot's Pharwal village near the International Border with Pakistan late on Wednesday night.

Police said the car had no number plate.

“The car is being searched. We are also trying to locate its occupants,” SSP Pathankot, Rakesh Kumar Kaushal, told The Hindu.

It was said that the villagers chased it and a few shots were fired by those in the vehicle. The occupants then abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

Police, however, denied that gunshots were fired. "There was no firing from the car. Locals chased the car as they got suspicious of its movement," said Mr. Kaushal.