CRPF sub-inspector killed in IED blast in Sukma

CRPF sub-inspector G.S.Bisht while being evacuated for treatment after the blast.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

One sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and two CRPF constables were injured when a pressure IED (Improvised Explosive Device) planted by Maoists exploded in Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Chintalnar village of Sukma when a team of the CRPF's 74th battalion was out an anti-Maoist operation on Tuesday morning.

"CPRF sub-inspector G.S.Bisht died in the incident and two CRPF constables were injured," Sukma district Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr.I.Kalyaan Elesela told The Hindu.

The injured CRPF constables were identified as Sanjay Kumar and Sudhakar Rao of the 74th battalion and have been airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016 9:13:49 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/CRPF-sub-inspector-killed-in-IED-blast-in-Sukma/article16678223.ece

