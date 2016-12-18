CM puts conditions on Sena alliance in BMC polls

Shiv Sena MLAs raising slogans at Vidhan Bhavan campus in Nagpur on Saturday, against allegedly controversial information about Chhatrapati Shivaji in NCERT books. — Photo: S. Sudarshan | Photo Credit: S. Sudarshan

more-in

NAGPUR: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hinted that an alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena for Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls is possible only with ‘conditions’.

Mr. Fadnavis said that BJP’s focus is on transparent functioning — an apparent attack on the recently exposed corruption scandals in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where Sena has a majority.

“One thing that should be understood is that BJP’s strength has increased. Our emphasis is on clean and transparent functioning. In last few months, corruption charges are made against BMC which needs to be clarified,” Mr. Fadnavis said, while interacting with press personnel.

He compared the BMC’s use of funds with that of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). “The MMRDA has budget of only Rs. 4000 crore but it is working on the projects worth Rs. 70,000 crore. The BMC has much more budget than the MMRDA to improve the city’s infrastructure,” he said.

Mumbai unit chief of BJP, Ashish Shelar had said the party will follow CM’s directions on alliance with Sena. Mr. Fadnavis, too, while saying that his party wants to ally with Sena for the polls, has put forward clear conditions on the decision.

State Assembly polls in 2014 witnessed BJP winning more seats than the Sena. The party is now negotiating more seats or an equal share in 227 municipal corporation wards.