CBI summons to Sudip a vendetta, claims Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP)- led government at Centre is indulging in ‘vendetta politics’.

Ms. Banerjee’s remarks came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay received summons from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with ongoing probe in Chit Fund scam.

“Why is the BJP government doing vendetta politics? Our party leader got 3 calls from CBI. Nothing will deter us from our fight against #DeMonetisation,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay said that he was asked to appear before the CBI on Wednesday but it was impossible to be present at such a short notice. Meanwhile, Ms. Banerjee continued to target the Centre on demonetisation. She told journalists that banks have admitted that there is no cash and complained that pension holders are not getting money.

“Held a review meeting in Bankura. Situation on the ground is very grim.”