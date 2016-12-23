Booze party raided, over 250 caught in Gujarat

more-in

Police raided a high profile booze party in a farm house near Vadodara and caught more than 250 persons, including leading industrialist Chirayu Amin of Alembic Pharma and many top businessmen of the city.

The detainees were released on bail in the morning after the police collected their blood sample to ascertain whether they had consumed liquor, which is prohibited in the State.

According to the police, 125 men, 134 women and two British nationals were detained after the police teams raided the farm house midnight.

The police seized over 100 bottles of liquor and more than 150 beer bottles from the farm house.

Jitendra Shah and his son, owners of the farm house, have been booked and arrested under the provisions of new ordinance promulgated by the State to make the prohibition law more stringent. The father and son could get a jail term of up to 10 years under the amended law.

The police are inquiring from where they could procure such a large quantity of liquor. The supplier is also likely to be booked in the case.

As per the new provision of the prohibition law, consuming liquor is punishable with up to three years in jail.