Bomb found in newspaper office

A Chinese-made hand grenade was found in the office of the eveninger, PANDAM, here on Monday evening.

A note found with the bomb said it was a new year gift to the editors of the State. It was purportedly signed by the Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council), a banned insurgent outfit.

A police bomb squad took away the grenade and neutralised it with a controlled explosion. Following the recovery of the bomb, editors of newspapers held an emergency meeting on Monday night and decided to leave their editorial space blank on Tuesday in protest.

The KCP(MC), however, denied any role in the incident. An FIR has been filed and a probe is under way.