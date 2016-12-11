Boarding a train of fun, forgetting

smiles are back: J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti interacts with schoolchildren in the train that was flagged off at Qazigund in Anantnag on Sunday.

For Kashmir’s turmoil-marred children, the journey promises peace and fun. A free train service launched for students on Sunday aims to create a recreational space for the youngsters trapped in their homes as the Valley staggered through violence in the past five months.

Clapping to famous Kashmiri songs and rhymes along with students, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti flagged off the exclusive service for children from the volatile Qazigund area in Anantnag district. The train will ply between Banihal in south Kashmir and Baramulla in the north on alternate Sundays.

“The aim is to create a recreational space for the children. They have faced the worst of times. The train can accommodate over 500 students. Students up to Class 8 will get a chance to explore the landscape and people of the State,” State Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar told The Hindu.

The train crossed the highly volatile areas of Baramulla, especially Pattan, without a hitch. The street protests, fuelled by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani, have inflicted severe damage to railway infrastructure.

“I am happy to see the smiles back on the faces of the kids. Children need more and more such outings,” Ms. Mufti said.

In November, she discussed starting of such a free service with Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi.

The train will leave Banihal at 8.15 a.m. and reach Baramulla at 10.40 a.m., stopping at Qazigund, Anantnag, Awantipora, Srinagar, Budgam and Sopore en route.

Over 10 lakh students in Kashmir were confined to their homes for over four months as the Valley witnessed long spells of shutdowns and curfews. Over 1,000 civilians sustained eye injuries due to pellet shotguns. Over 90 civilians were left dead in protests since July.