Blockade-hit Manipur has bigger worries than demonetisation

DAILY STRUGGLE: People queue up at a petrol pump in Imphal earlier in the week. | Photo Credit: PTI

Manipur, which has been floundering under an indefinite ‘economic blockade’ since November 1, now endures a siege-like situation consequent to a wildcat ‘total shutdown’ imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) and other Naga organisations since November 25, when UNC president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Stephen Lamkang were remanded to custody till December 22. The latest clampdown relates to the demand for their unconditional release.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh told The Hindu, “The law will take its own course.”

The blockade has emptied the State’s markets of essential supplies. With nothing to buy, people are not as distressed by the demonetisation they are by the blockade.

Since November 1, there is no normal movement of trucks on the national highways 2 and 37, lifelines that are lined by Naga villages and via which most of Manipur’s supplies reach it, or along the 100-km-long Imphal-Moreh Road on the Trans Asian Highway No 1.

The UNC, which claims to represent Naga interests, is opposed to the creation of the Sadar Hills district out of the Senapati district, in which a substantial population of Nagas lives.

At midnight on Thursday, the State Cabinet finalised the creation of seven new districts, with the nomenclature of Sadar Hills changed to Kangpokpi. Mr. Ibobi says this has been done for administrative convenience, and that to create a district is the prerogative of the government.

A public convention on Friday urged the government to take legal action against the UNC if it continues with the blockade.

Supplies hit badly

Whereas amity is widely prevalent in people-to-people interactions, the ongoing stalemate between the State government and Naga hardliners has slowed normal life to a halt in Manipur.

Essential commodities like potatoes, eggs, lentils, edible oil and salt have vanished from the markets, life-saving drugs are scarce, and fuel is being strictly rationed.

The All Naga Students’ Association Manipur told reporters that it had no objection to the creation of the new district, but it should be done only after consultation with the Nagas.