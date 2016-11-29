Bengal govt., Centre spar over tea workers’ wages

more-in

The Centre and West Bengal government are at loggerheads over the legal status of special arrangements being made to pay tea garden workers in cash following demonetisation, even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a massive rally in Kolkata on Monday against the move.

The Chairman of the Tea Board of India, Santosh Sarangi, has written to the State Chief Secretary, Basudev Banerjee, complaining that wages were not being paid to tea estate workers under the special arrangements put in place for the eastern States after demonetisation.

In a letter, dated November 23 — a copy of which is with The Hindu — Mr. Sarangi states that only workers in seven tea gardens in Darjeeling had been paid via the special arrangements, while workers in Jalpaiguri district had not been paid.

Mr. Sarangi notes that “District magistrates of all tea growing districts of West Bengal were authorised to accept deposit of money by the garden owners in any existing bank account of the district administration.” This directive was sent on November 16 by the State government to the district magistrates of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar.

“The tea garden owners were to transfer as wages to the workers to the said account of district magistrates by cheque or direct electronic transfer from their account. The district magistrates were supposed to draw the amount and disburse the same to tea garden owners to facilitate the payment of wages,” the letter stated adding that similar instructions had gone to plantation states like Assam and Kerala as well.