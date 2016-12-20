Banks attacked in Western UP for not having cash

more-in

Monday marked protests by angry villagers in several parts of Shamli and Muzaffrnafar in Western Uttar Pradesh due to lack of cash in banks.

An angry group of villagers in Kakroli village of Muzaffarnagar pelted stones at the local branch of SBI on Monday evening.

The bank manager Chandar Mohan lodged a police complaint against some unidentified people for allegedly pelting stones and destroying the bank property on Monday evening. According to police, residents of the village were angry at the non-availability of cash for the last one week.

"People were angry at the absence of cash in the bank. They started protesting and some of the agitated members of the crowd also pelted stones at the bank which destroyed the bank property," police told the media.

The SHO Anand Mishra said that a case was registered against some unidentified persons.

Bank vandalised in Shamli

In somewhat similar incident forty kilometres away from Muzaffarnagar, in Fatehpur village of Shamli district, angry customers vandalised the local branch of UP Gramin Bank on Monday evening after they couldn't get cash.

The irate mob also blocked the main road, which affected traffic movement for several hours. It was only after police arrived and assured the customers that cash would be made available on Wednesday, the protesting crowd relented and unblocked the road.

In Jalalabad area of Shamli district, people blocked Delhi-Saharanpur road after the local branch of Punjab National Bank told them they had no cash on Monday evening.

The blockade of the highway brought the busy route to a halt and led to huge jam. Police immediately arrived in the scene and cleared the jam.