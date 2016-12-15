Other States

Bank looted in Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Unidentified gunmen barged into a bank and looted money in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. This is the third such incident in the past two months.

Preliminary reports suggest a group of suspected militants barged into a branch of J&K Bank in Pulwama's Ratnipora area and looted money at gunpoint.

The police are yet to confirm the amount taken. However, sources said over Rs. 10 lakh might have been taken by the gunmen along with them.

Kashmir Valley has seen a sudden spurt in the attacks on banks, coinciding with the move to demonetise notes by the Central government.

On November 21 and December 8, gunmen looted two banks in Budgam and Pulwama districts respectively. Around Rs. 21 lakh were looted from these banks, including old notes.

