Bank employees association to stage protests

The All India Bank Employees Association’s (AIBEA) general secretary, C. H. Venkatachalam, on Sunday said the association will stage protests in the next 10 days to draw attention of the government towards the problems faced by the people post demonetisation.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Venkatachalam said, “We have demanded [for] safety of bank employees as staff in bank[s] are being manhandled and branches attacked.”

''There are 2.20 lakh ATMs [in the country]. They were opened so that customers do not have to come to bank to get their money. But there is no money in the ATMs. Majority of the machines are not working because they have to be calibrated. We have asked for adequate supply of cash to bank branches '' he said.

“We demand that the government publish names of the defaulters, recovery laws be amended, fast track tribunal be set up for high-value loans, and criminal action be taken against willful defaulters,” he said.