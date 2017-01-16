Ban on Sri Ram Sene chief’s entry into Goa extended

The District Magistrate of North Goa on Monday extended the ban on the entry of Pramod Muthalik, the leader of Sri Ram Sene — a Mangaluru-based right-wing outfit — by 60 days, with effect from January 17.

The order applies to his associates and the members of the group.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into force from January 4 in the State, which goes to the polls on February 4.

‘Entry will affect peace and harmony’

"If Mr. Muthalik or any of his associates are not prevented from taking entry in the State of Goa, then the same could lead to serious law and order problem... the aggressive statements of Mr. Muthalik will certainly affect peace, harmony and will create fear in the minds of public and tourists," the order said.

According to a report from the Superintendent of Police of North Goa, the entry of any members of the group is to be prohibited as their aggressive statements and comments could hurt the sentiments of certain groups, it further stated.