BSP account under scrutiny for receiving “Rs. 104 crore as cash deposits”

Alleged deposits of more than Rs.104 crore in a Delhi bank account of the Bahujan Samaj Party after the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes on November 8 have come under the lens of financial agencies.

Attempts by The Hindu to get a reaction from BSP spokespersons did not elicit any response.

The Income Tax Department is empowered to scrutinise the bank account details of political parties, which are required to keep a record of the donations they receive.

According to the details gathered by the agency, Rs.12.09 crore had been deposited in the BSP’s bank account in Karol Bagh between September 12 and 14. The total deposits went up to Rs.104.36 crore between November 10, two days after the demonetisation announcement, and December 9.

The cash deposits were made in eight instalments, seven of them this month beginning December 2, as per the data available with the agency.

The maximum deposits of Rs.18 crore each were made on December 7 and 8.

Another account with the Karol Bagh branch of a bank, which purportedly belongs to the party chief’s close relative, recorded cash deposits of Rs.1.43 crore in three instalments between November 1 and December 23.